Anna Hazare admitted to Mumbai hospital's ICU
What's the story
Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bombay Hospital in Mumbai. He was transferred there after his condition worsened while he was being treated at a local hospital near his model village in Ralegan Siddhi, Maharashtra. The veteran Gandhian activist is suffering from a severe viral infection and acute dehydration. Hazare has been admitted under the supervision of Dr. Gautam Bhansali.
Medical care
Hazare under supervision of Dr. Gautam Bhansali
The doctors at Bombay Hospital are conducting a detailed assessment of his health condition and further treatment will be determined after this assessment.
Currently, he is being kept under observation in the ICU at Bombay Hospital.
Hazare, who rose to prominence nationally through the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, last staged a protest in support of students protesting against exam irregularities in June.