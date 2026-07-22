Anna Hazare asks PM Modi for dialogue over NEET protests
India
Veteran activist Anna Hazare has written to Prime Minister Modi, asking the government to handle the ongoing NEET exam protests in Delhi through open conversation instead of police crackdowns.
Hazare criticized recent actions against demonstrators like Sonam Wangchuk and student groups, saying force goes against democratic values.
Anna Hazare cites 2.2 million students
Hazare pointed out how over 2.2 million students are upset about NEET paper leaks and irregularities, mentioning that some have even lost hope due to these issues.
He urged that senior leaders, not just lower-level officials, should be held responsible.
As he put it, dialogue is always a better path than confrontation in a democracy.