Anna Hazare holds 2-hour silent protest in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra
India
Social activist Anna Hazare held a two-hour silent protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, on Thursday.
The move was to back students protesting in Delhi, reflecting his trademark peaceful approach.
After the protest wrapped up at 1pm Hazare headed back to his village, Ralegan Siddhi.
Hazare urges Modi, suggests Pradhan resign
A day earlier, Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Modi urging him to talk directly with the protesting students instead of treating their concerns as just law-and-order issues.
He also suggested that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation could help restore trust and show real accountability.
Hazare emphasized that listening patiently and resolving issues through dialogue is key right now.