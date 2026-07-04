Anna Hazare pauses hunger strike after Maharashtra suspends RTI hike
India
Anna Hazare has put his hunger strike on hold after the Maharashtra government suspended its plan to hike Right to Information (RTI) fees, a move that had sparked major backlash for making it harder for people to access public information.
The proposed changes would have tripled application fees and increased inspection charges, which many saw as a blow to transparency.
Anna Hazare demands full RTI repeal
Hazare isn't letting up: he's asking the government to scrap these amendments for good, saying they are detrimental to transparency and public rights.
He's made it clear that if the rules aren't fully rolled back, he'll be back with another protest.
The episode saw huge support across Maharashtra, showing just how much people care about keeping information accessible.