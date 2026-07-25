Anna Hazare urges dialogue after 37 days of Delhi protests
India
After 37 days of sit-ins in Delhi, Anna Hazare is reminding everyone that real change comes through dialogue, not disruption.
Drawing from his own experience (22 hunger strikes and 10 new laws), he said, "Dialogue leads to solutions."
He's encouraging everyone to keep public interest front and center.
Dharmendra Pradhan resignation ends CJP protest
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was protesting against India's caste census, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and dropping cases against their members.
The protest ended after Pradhan stepped down and government officials promised to meet their terms.
With the standoff over, Delhi's streets are finally back to normal.