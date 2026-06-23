Annasaheb Magar College student found with cellphone tries staircase jump
During Sunday's NEET-UG retest in Pune, a student was found with a cellphone at Annasaheb Magar College.
When confronted, she tried to jump off a staircase but was stopped by police and given counseling.
Despite the scare, officials said the exam went smoothly across all Pune centers.
Student says screw triggered metal detector
A woman police constable was alerted by the machine during frisking, but the student explained it was probably just a screw from an old surgery. After a private frisk cleared her, she entered the exam hall.
Later, her cellphone was found on her bench and handed over to police. Her parents were called at the examination center.
Student finishes test, Pune centers calm
Authorities confirmed that after talking things through with the city coordinator, the student finished her test.
The rest of Pune's NEET retest centers reported no disruptions: everything stayed calm and organized.