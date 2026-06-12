Anonymous bomb threat email halts Erode court proceedings on Friday
India
An anonymous email claiming there was a bomb at the busy Erode court complex in Tamil Nadu prompted a police search on Friday.
The message arrived during regular proceedings, forcing court proceedings to be temporarily suspended as safety became the top priority.
Cybercrime experts probe fake Erode threat
Police and bomb squads rushed in, searching courtrooms, parking lots, and nearby areas with sniffer dogs.
The entire complex was locked down until authorities confirmed it was just a hoax. No explosives were found.
Now, cybercrime experts are investigating who sent the fake threat, highlighting why strong security measures matter in public spaces.