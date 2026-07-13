Anoop Kumar from Ludhiana arrested for extorting Grewal family

Anoop Kumar caught with ₹15,000 ransom

Kumar threatened to leak the video, saying it could get Grewal's son in legal trouble and hurt her reputation. He first demanded ₹50,000, but settled for ₹15,000.

Police stepped in after Inderjit Singh Grewal reported it, catching Kumar red-handed with the cash.

Turns out, he makes coffins and also works with a news platform.

Now police are checking if he has pulled this stunt before.