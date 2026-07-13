Anoop Kumar from Ludhiana arrested for extorting Grewal family
India
Anoop Kumar from Ludhiana was arrested after he tried to extort money from AAP member Harpreet Kaur Grewal's family.
It all started when her husband posted a Facebook video for her son's 18th birthday, showing the teen holding a licensed gun, something Kumar tried to use against them.
Anoop Kumar caught with ₹15,000 ransom
Kumar threatened to leak the video, saying it could get Grewal's son in legal trouble and hurt her reputation. He first demanded ₹50,000, but settled for ₹15,000.
Police stepped in after Inderjit Singh Grewal reported it, catching Kumar red-handed with the cash.
Turns out, he makes coffins and also works with a news platform.
Now police are checking if he has pulled this stunt before.