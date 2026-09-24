After Jamui, another girl molested by 4 men in Bihar
What's the story
Four men have been arrested in Samastipur, Bihar, after a video of them allegedly molesting a girl went viral. The incident took place on Wednesday on Dam Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village under Karpurigram police station just days after two minors, a boy and a girl, were harassed, with the girl also groped and inappropriately touched, in Jamui. The four accused were arrested from their homes on Thursday.
Harassment incident
Video shows girl pleading for help
Police said the girl was traveling with a boy and had stopped on the bypass road to take photographs when the local men came and surrounded them.
The 56-second video shows the girl being surrounded, with one youth holding her arm as she tries to escape and another allegedly trying to hit her.
She can be seen pleading for help and telling the four men that she would call her brother.
One youth is heard saying, "Okay, call him."
Previous case
Similar case reported in Jamui
The police said they immediately set out to take action after they saw the video.
The Samastipur incident comes days after a similar case in Jamui.
On Saturday, a Class X girl was allegedly molested on the road by a group of youths.
The incident occurred when she and her male classmate visited Marwa Pahad after coaching classes.
While returning, they were stopped and surrounded by the group of youths who abused them and questioned them.
Police response
5 arrested in Jamui case
The Jamui incident was also allegedly recorded. The video showed the girl was allegedly inappropriately touched, and her male classmate manhandled.
Five people have been arrested in the case.
The National Commission for Women has written to Director General of Police Preeti Verma, seeking a detailed action-taken report within seven days. Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed that the case be investigated in a time-bound manner and that the victims be provided security, legal assistance, and psychological counseling.