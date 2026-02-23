IAF grounds Tejas jets after 3rd crash in 2 years

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets after it reportedly lost another Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in an accident. The incident occurred earlier this month at a key operational air base during landing after a routine training sortie, per India Today. A preliminary assessment indicates a suspected technical malfunction, possibly involving onboard systems failure. The aircraft suffered severe structural damage; however, the pilot ejected safely without serious injuries.

Crash Statement from IAF awaited Following the crash, the IAF grounded its entire fleet of the single-seat Tejas jets to carry out an intensive technical probe, PTI reported. As of now, the Indian Air Force has not issued a public statement regarding the February 2026 crash. Officials are expected to share preliminary results as the investigation progresses.

Crash history Third accident involving Tejas aircraft This was the third Tejas aircraft loss since its induction into the IAF. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024 when the jet was returning from a firepower demonstration. The pilot had ejected safely in that incident. The second accident took place during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, killing Wing Commander Namansh Syal after he was unable to eject.

