Ansar Jamal Abbasi duped ₹42.09L in Pulwama accusation scam
India
A retired FCI employee and his wife from Lucknow were tricked out of ₹42,09,869 after scammers pretended to be ATS, NIA and CBI officers.
The fraudsters called 70-year-old Ansar Jamal Abbasi on WhatsApp, accused him of being linked to the Pulwama attack, and threatened jail time if he didn't cooperate.
Kept on 18-day nonstop video calls
The couple was forced to stay on nonstop video calls for 18 days. Scammers even used their age and the woman's disability to pressure them.
During this "digital arrest," they weren't allowed to contact anyone and ended up transferring ₹42,09,869 across six bank transactions.
The scam came out only after Abbasi reported it to cyber police, who are now investigating the case.