Anthem at Cockroach Janta Party led protest drives NEET accountability

A new protest anthem, Desh Ki Tabaahi Ka Hisaab Dijiye, has become the soundtrack at the Jantar Mantar protest and on social media.

First performed at Jantar Mantar, the song is fueling calls for accountability over the NEET paper leak and other issues.

Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), students are using everything from placards to memes to get their message out.