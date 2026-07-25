Anthem at Cockroach Janta Party led protest drives NEET accountability
India
A new protest anthem, Desh Ki Tabaahi Ka Hisaab Dijiye, has become the soundtrack at the Jantar Mantar protest and on social media.
First performed at Jantar Mantar, the song is fueling calls for accountability over the NEET paper leak and other issues.
Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), students are using everything from placards to memes to get their message out.
Lyrics demand NEET answers online
The lyrics question the government's silence over the NEET paper leak, while also referring to issues such as Manipur violence and the branding of dissent as 'anti-national,' asking again and again for answers about "the nation's ruin."
The song has quickly spread through social media and protest sites, giving young voices a powerful way to demand change.