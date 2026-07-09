Anti encroachment drive sparks violence at Valmiki Tiger Reserve India Jul 09, 2026

Things got heated at Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve on Friday when an anti-encroachment drive led to a violent face-off between villagers and officials.

As the Forest Department and police tried to clear illegal settlements near Dhanhiya, protests erupted, and an earthmover was set on fire.

Several people were injured in the chaos.