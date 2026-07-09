Anti encroachment drive sparks violence at Valmiki Tiger Reserve
India
Things got heated at Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve on Friday when an anti-encroachment drive led to a violent face-off between villagers and officials.
As the Forest Department and police tried to clear illegal settlements near Dhanhiya, protests erupted, and an earthmover was set on fire.
Several people were injured in the chaos.
Police reinforced, clearances to protect habitats
Officials quickly brought in more police to calm things down and help the injured.
Security remains tight around Dhanhiya as authorities keep a close watch.
Despite the pushback, they are determined to continue clearing encroachments to protect wildlife habitats, warning that anyone involved in violence or damage will face serious consequences.