Anti-national threats: India-Nepal border security intensified on Republic Day
Security along the 84km India-Nepal border in Maharajganj has been tightened ahead of Republic Day, after intelligence reports warned of possible anti-national activity.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is now patrolling roads, forests, and rivers around the clock.
As Commandant Ganga Singh Udawat put it, teams are "maintaining round-the-clock vigilance on roads, forests, footpaths, and waterways along the border" to stop any suspicious movement.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about one border—security has been ramped up across Delhi-NCR and Jammu & Kashmir too, especially with the big Republic Day parade and Bharat Parv festival coming up.
The SSB is using dog squads, cameras, metal detectors, and face detection devices to check everyone crossing over from Nepal.
It's all about making sure celebrations stay safe for everyone this week.