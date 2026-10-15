Anti-Tobacco Forum seeks tobacco-free Mysuru Dasara 2026 to protect non-smokers

The forum wants to put up bold anti-tobacco billboards at highways and tourist spots, and bring celebrities to Yuva Dasara events to get young people on board.

They're also pushing for officials to actually enforce smoking bans with fines and warnings.

Plus, there's a focus on teaching everyone about how cigarette waste harms the environment.

As Mysoremath puts it, "The messages should also create awareness on how discarded cigarette filters made of non-bio degradable cellulose acetate contaminate water bodies with toxics and how they pollute the environment."