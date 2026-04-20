Anticipatory bail hearing for Nida Khan in TCS Nashik case
India
Nida Khan, one of eight people accused in a religious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS Nashik, will have her anticipatory bail plea heard on April 20.
While police say she has been absconding, her family insists she is not hiding and has done nothing wrong.
TCS suspends all 8 accused
TCS has suspended all eight accused, including Khan.
Police are still looking for her: they have questioned her husband and tried tracking phones, but have not had any luck since the devices are switched off.
Meanwhile, Khan's legal team says she was falsely accused and points out that she is currently pregnant; the court will consider all this during the hearing.