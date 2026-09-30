Anubrata Mondal allegedly attacked inside Birbhum Trinamool Congress district office

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was allegedly attacked inside the Birbhum district party office.

A group of men with sticks stormed in, confronted him about alleged mistreatment over the years, smashed a glass table directly in front of Mondal, and one of the men allegedly struck him with a wooden stick near his eye.

The incident has caused a stir in Birbhum.