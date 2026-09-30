Anubrata Mondal allegedly attacked inside Birbhum Trinamool Congress district office
India
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was allegedly attacked inside the Birbhum district party office.
A group of men with sticks stormed in, confronted him about alleged mistreatment over the years, smashed a glass table directly in front of Mondal, and one of the men allegedly struck him with a wooden stick near his eye.
The incident has caused a stir in Birbhum.
Mondal's influence fades after arrest
Once called the "Tiger of Birbhum," Mondal used to be a major force in local politics, but his influence has faded since his arrest.
He missed key elections while he was in jail, and this attack highlights how much things have changed, raising new questions about Mondal's future influence in the district.