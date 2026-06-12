Anujkumar Trivedi arrested in Greater Noida allegedly scamming 25+ women
India
A man named Anujkumar Chandraprakash Trivedi has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly scamming more than 25 women across multiple states.
Using fake names like Ajay Agarwal and Jaiprakash Gupta, he targeted divorcees, and disabled women through matrimonial ads, gaining their trust before disappearing with their money and valuables.
Victim alleges marriage and ₹97L theft
Trivedi's arrest followed a complaint filed by a 75-year-old woman who said he married their daughter and cheated them out of ₹97 lakh and jewelry.
Police found a fake Aadhaar card, three phones, and a car bought with stolen money. His son is also accused of helping him.
Authorities are now encouraging other victims to speak up as the investigation continues.