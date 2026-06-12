Anujkumar Trivedi arrested in Greater Noida allegedly scamming 25+ women

Victim alleges marriage and ₹97L theft

Trivedi's arrest followed a complaint filed by a 75-year-old woman who said he married their daughter and cheated them out of ₹97 lakh and jewelry.

Police found a fake Aadhaar card, three phones, and a car bought with stolen money. His son is also accused of helping him.

Authorities are now encouraging other victims to speak up as the investigation continues.