Anupam Kher backs NEET paper leak protesters at Jantar Mantar
India
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has voiced support for students protesting the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He expressed sadness over the police lathi-charge and backed their demands for education reforms and accountability from leaders.
Anupam Kher urges students stay independent
Kher shared that he's been part of student protests himself and understands their frustration: "I understand your restlessness, anger and your hopes for the future very well."
While encouraging students to speak up, he also warned them not to let political groups hijack their movement, saying, "This protest should be yours alone, and should not be used for a political agenda."