Anupama, 23, climbs Kaushambi water tank after fiance cancels wedding
India
After her fiance suddenly canceled their wedding after a call recording was sent and an argument followed, 23-year-old Anupama from Uttar Pradesh climbed a water tank in protest.
The incident quickly caught attention online and drew a crowd in Kaushambi district, as people tried to talk her down.
Anupama brought down, taken to police
Anupama stayed on the tank for several hours despite efforts from locals and police. Eventually, officers convinced her to come down safely.
She was taken to the police station for questioning, and authorities confirmed she was unharmed and that they are handling the situation.