Anuppur family car hits parked truck near Bharula killing 4
India
A family road trip turned tragic early Thursday when their car crashed into a parked truck near Bharula village in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.
Four people, including two women and a child, lost their lives instantly.
The family, from Anuppur district, was on their way to the religious town of Chitrakoot.
Khushbu Marco survives after intense CPR
The crash was so severe that rescue teams spent hours at the scene.
While initial reports said everyone had died, it turned out one woman, Khushbu Marco, survived thanks to some intense CPR by hospital staff.
She is still in serious condition and has been moved to Katni District Hospital for further care.