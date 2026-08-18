Anurag Jain named NITI Aayog CEO for 2 years
India
Anurag Jain, a senior IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh, just stepped in as the new CEO of NITI Aayog, the government's top think tank.
He takes over from B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and will be leading for the next two years, after getting the official nod last month.
Jain brings nearly 40 years experience
Jain brings nearly 40 years of experience in public administration, having worked as chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh and secretary for industry and internal trade.
He's got an engineering degree from IIT-Kharagpur and a master's degree in public administration from Maxwell School in the US. so he knows both tech and policy.
With NITI Aayog shaping big national strategies, his mix of experience should come in handy.