Anurag Kalia and Akhilesh Godi challenge Income Tax Act exemption
India
A same-sex couple, Anurag Kalia and Akhilesh Godi, is challenging the Income Tax Act after being denied a gift tax exemption that married straight couples get.
The government says only gifts from legally recognized relatives (like through marriage or blood) are exempt, arguing this keeps things clear and avoids disputes.
Kalia and Godi believe this is unfair discrimination and have taken the issue to court.
Akhilesh Godi's ₹115,500 bracelet taxed 25%
It all started when Godi gifted Kalia a gold bracelet worth ₹115,500 for their anniversary.
Because their relationship isn't legally recognized like a heterosexual marriage, Kalia had to pay a 25% tax plus extra charges, something straight couples wouldn't face for similar gifts.
The High Court will take up their case again on August 4.