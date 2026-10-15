Anurag Kumar defends denying cockroach Janta Party October 10 march
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has stood by the decision to deny permission for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march on October 10.
He told the Supreme Court this move was all about keeping things peaceful, pointing to past CJP protests that got out of hand, like a July march toward Parliament and recent rallies that caused major traffic jams.
The police say these steps were needed to prevent chaos and keep everyone safe.
Supreme Court to hear CJP challenge
According to Kumar, CJP has a track record of ignoring public order agreements, especially during their July 20 protest.
The police argue that restricting marches like this helps avoid property damage and protects commuters from getting stuck in traffic again.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear CJP's challenge against the denied permission.