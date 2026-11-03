Anurag Kumar tells Supreme Court Jantar Mantar is public road

Kumar explained that with nearly 1,300 protests every year, things can get really crowded, like during this July's NEET-UG protest, which makes it tough for emergency services to get through.

Since Jantar Mantar is close to embassies and government offices, including the new Parliament, there have also been 250 distress calls, 109 FIRs related to theft, 10 FIRs involving motor vehicle theft, more than 250 property loss claims, and 23 FIRs concerning public order violations, rioting and defacement.

The police say protests need better control here to keep everyone safe.