Anurag Sujania resigns after transfer following Sagar hooch deaths
Anurag Sujania, an IPS officer, has stepped down just days after being moved from his post as Sagar's superintendent of police.
His transfer came over a month after a tragic hooch incident in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, where more than 25 people lost their lives.
Sujania had only been in the role since May and was shifted to Bhopal as assistant inspector general on October 27.
Demands grow after Sagar Dewas deaths
Sujania's resignation follows pressure on the government after the Sagar tragedy and another similar case in Dewas.
Even though the police launched quick investigations and made arrests, Sujania reportedly felt he was treated unfairly by being transferred.
Now, as more liquor-related deaths are reported from Dewas (including a police inspector), demands for real action keep growing.