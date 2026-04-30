AP board announces Class 10 SSC results 2026, check online

Class 10 pass mark 33%

You'll need at least 33% to pass. Scored 91% or above? That's an A1! The grading goes down from there: A2 for 81% to 90%, B1 for 71% to 80%, and C for 61% to 70%.

Didn't clear a subject? Don't stress. You can go for supplementary exams or ask for rechecking.

Last year's supplementary exams happened in late May.