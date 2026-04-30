AP board announces Class 10 SSC results 2026, check online
India
The AP Board has announced the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026. You can see your scores on results.bse.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.
If the websites are slow, you've got options: just use SMS, Kaizala App, or even AP Fiber TV to get your marks without any hassle.
Class 10 pass mark 33%
You'll need at least 33% to pass. Scored 91% or above? That's an A1! The grading goes down from there: A2 for 81% to 90%, B1 for 71% to 80%, and C for 61% to 70%.
Didn't clear a subject? Don't stress. You can go for supplementary exams or ask for rechecking.
Last year's supplementary exams happened in late May.