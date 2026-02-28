AP: CM Naidu announces ₹20 lakh ex gratia for blast victims India Feb 28, 2026

After a deadly explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has promised ₹20 lakh to each victim's family.

The blast killed 20 people, including nine women, and left nine more seriously injured.

Naidu also said the government will cover all medical bills for those hurt.