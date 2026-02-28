AP: CM Naidu announces ₹20 lakh ex gratia for blast victims
India
After a deadly explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has promised ₹20 lakh to each victim's family.
The blast killed 20 people, including nine women, and left nine more seriously injured.
Naidu also said the government will cover all medical bills for those hurt.
Naidu orders inquiry into cause of explosion
Naidu said an inquiry will be conducted into what caused the explosion and four senior district officials were suspended for alleged negligence.