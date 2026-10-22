AP Home Minister V. Anitha aids injured students in Visakhapatnam
India
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha didn't just drive by when she saw two students get hit by a vehicle while riding their scooter in Visakhapatnam.
She stopped, made sure they got urgent medical care, and personally arranged their ride to the hospital.
V. Anitha asks police, tells doctors
After getting them help, Anitha told doctors concerned to give the students top-notch treatment and asked police to take action against the driver involved.
She shared her concern for their recovery and expressed concern over the incident and wished the injured students a speedy recovery.