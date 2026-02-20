AP man killed by wife over TV volume
India
In Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, a 27-year-old man named Sheikh Ahmed was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife during an argument about the television volume.
The fight broke out at their home when Ahmed asked her to lower the sound, leading to a sudden and tragic escalation.
Neighbors took Ahmed to hospital
Ahmed was rushed to the hospital by neighbors but sadly didn't survive.
A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing into what led up to the attack.
This isn't an isolated case—similar incidents of domestic violence were reported in Telangana earlier this month, highlighting how conflicts at home can sometimes turn deadly and why healthier ways of handling disputes matter more than ever.