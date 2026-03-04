AP man kills wife, mother-in-law over extramarital affair suspicion
India
In Bobbilanka village, Andhra Pradesh, a man named Chodadasi Sitaramaraju was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law during a heated argument about his suspected extramarital affair.
Accused threw knife into river, turned himself in
After the attack, Sitaramaraju reportedly threw the knife into the Godavari River and turned himself in at the local police station.
Police have registered a murder case against him, and investigations are ongoing as authorities work to piece together what happened.