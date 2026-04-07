AP Singh in US pressing for faster Tejas engine deliveries
India
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is in the US this week, aiming to boost India-US defense ties.
He's there to talk about speeding up engine deliveries for India's Tejas fighter jets and explore future projects, like teaming up on new engine production for the next-generation LCA Mk-2.
HAL penalizes GE Aerospace, signs $1B
India wants stronger air power, and this visit highlights just how important those partnerships are.
The Indian ambassador called it a big step for both air forces.
Meanwhile, HAL imposed liquidated damages on GE Aerospace over delayed F404 engine deliveries and signed a fresh $1 billion deal for even more engines—so getting these collaborations right really matters for India's air fleet upgrades.