AP Singh says IAF's Operation Sindoor sent message to Pakistan
India
The Indian Air Force pulled off a major win with Operation Sindoor in May 2025, striking deep across the western front.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh called it a clear message to Pakistan and reminded everyone that the IAF stands as India's front-line defender and deterrent.
IAF credits multi-domain teamwork, indigenous weapons
Singh highlighted how the operation proved the IAF can adapt quickly and hit any target when needed, thanks to its capability-focused approach.
He also pointed out that smart use of intelligence and teamwork across air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electronic domains made all the difference.
indigenous weapons systems played a key role too, showing they can deliver real impact when it counts.