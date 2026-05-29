AP Singh says India seeks partners for 6th generation jets

India considers FCAS, GCAP and AMCA

India is considering European projects like FCAS (France, Germany, and Spain) and GCAP (UK Japan, and Italy), which promise AI-powered systems, stealth technology, and cutting-edge weapons.

GCAP could have its prototype ready by 2027, while FCAS aims for 2028, though partner disagreements might slow things down.

At the same time, India is working on its own fifth-generation jet (AMCA), expected to join the fleet by the mid-2030s, plus ongoing talks with Russia for more Su-57s.