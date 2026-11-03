AP Singh urged Defense Minister to keep IAF land
Just before retiring, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to let the land housing the Indian Air Force (IAF) sports complex at Race Course Air Force Station, New Delhi, remain under IAF control.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) plans to reclaim the land, which has already led to the complex's closure and stirred debate within defense circles.
Station supports over 5,000 IAF personnel
The station isn't just for sports: it supports over 5,000 IAF personnel with training and accommodations and helps counter drone threats.
The IAF has been using this land since the 1940s and it is critical to our operations.
The closure even forced his farewell event to be canceled, raising questions about what happens next for these important defense facilities.