AP SSC 2026 results expected around April 25 by BSEAP
India
AP SSC 2026 results are almost here!
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to announce them around April 25, so keep an eye on the official sites: results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in.
If you're waiting on your marks, the countdown is officially on.
Official sites or SMS for results
Just head to one of the official websites, punch in your hall ticket number, and you're good to go.
You'll need at least 35% in each subject to pass.
If the website's lagging or your internet isn't cooperating, simply text "AP SSC