AP villagers carry dead woman on doli through forest India Oct 14, 2025

In a tough reminder of rural challenges, people from Chintamala village in Andhra Pradesh had to carry Judangi's body on a traditional doli for 12km through forest because there's still no road to their home.

She passed away at a hospital in Vizianagaram, but the ambulance couldn't get past Konangi village—so her family and neighbors walked the rest of the way.