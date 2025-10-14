Next Article
AP villagers carry dead woman on doli through forest
In a tough reminder of rural challenges, people from Chintamala village in Andhra Pradesh had to carry Judangi's body on a traditional doli for 12km through forest because there's still no road to their home.
She passed away at a hospital in Vizianagaram, but the ambulance couldn't get past Konangi village—so her family and neighbors walked the rest of the way.
Villagers have been demanding road for years
The trek wasn't just long—it was muddy and through dense forest, making things even harder.
Locals say they've been asking for proper roads for years, hoping for easier access to hospitals, schools, and basic services.
Sadly, this isn't just about one village; many tribal and rural areas across India are still waiting for basic infrastructure like roads.