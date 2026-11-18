APEPDCL mobilizes 703 teams, 8,161 personnel ahead of Cyclone Akvan
With Cyclone Akvan likely affecting Andhra Pradesh, APEPDCL has 703 special teams comprising 8,161 personnel on alert in 12 districts.
They are also bringing in about 100 drones to quickly spot damaged lines and speed up repairs once the storm clears.
APEPDCL works to keep hospital power
APEPDCL has been busy trimming trees to prevent accidents and has stocked up on essentials like electric poles and transformers.
They're working closely with local authorities to keep power running for hospitals and phone networks.
If you lose electricity, just call their helpline at 1912 while making sure their crews stay safe out there.