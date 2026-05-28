APIYO 24-hour bandh forces Eid indoors in Arunachal capital region India May 28, 2026

Eid in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region was pretty different this year, thanks to a 24-hour bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organization (APIYO).

The shutdown, running from early May 28 to the next morning, meant Muslims in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region had to celebrate indoors.

APIYO demanded government action against alleged illegal structures and undocumented migrants.

Meanwhile, Eid festivities elsewhere in the state and Assam went ahead peacefully.