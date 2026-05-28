APIYO 24-hour bandh forces Eid indoors in Arunachal capital region
Eid in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region was pretty different this year, thanks to a 24-hour bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organization (APIYO).
The shutdown, running from early May 28 to the next morning, meant Muslims in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region had to celebrate indoors.
APIYO demanded government action against alleged illegal structures and undocumented migrants.
Meanwhile, Eid festivities elsewhere in the state and Assam went ahead peacefully.
Authorities detain some amid targeting claims
Authorities labeled the bandh illegal and detained a few people as a precaution.
Some critics felt it unfairly targeted Muslims on their holiday, but APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak insisted it wasn't about religion, just about addressing migrant concerns.
For context: Muslims make up less than 2% of Arunachal's population but remain an important part of its cultural fabric.