APNRTS, MEA working to get transit visas for Bahrain
APNRTS and India's Ministry of External Affairs are working together to get transit visas from Bahrain, aiming to help Andhra Pradesh residents stuck in Gulf countries finally make it back home.
The move comes after many people were left stranded by ongoing hostilities in the region.
Update on the ground situation
APNRTS has nearly 100 coordinators tracking about 10 lakh Andhra residents across the Gulf.
In Bahrain, some people have been moved to shelter homes, and six have received visa extensions with help from the Indian Embassy.
Food assistance has been provided in some cases, and local organizations and coordinators are providing assistance.
Significance of the initiative
This is a real look at how crises abroad can hit close to home for Indian families.
It also shows how quick action and teamwork—from government officials to everyday volunteers—can make a difference when things get tough.