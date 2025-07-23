Apologize publicly, SC tells officer who filed false rape charges
The Supreme Court has told a young IPS officer and her parents to publicly apologize to her ex-husband and his family after they filed false criminal charges—including cruelty, attempt to murder, and rape—during a messy divorce.
These accusations led to the ex-husband spending 109 days in jail, while his father was locked up for 103 days.
The court stated, "What they have suffered cannot be resituated or compensated in any manner."
Court's detailed order
Along with ordering an unconditional apology in newspapers and on social media, the court officially ended the couple's marriage (they'd been separated since 2018) and threw out all 30 pending cases between them.
The child will stay with the mother but the father gets supervised visits.
The IPS officer is barred from using her job to file more cases against her ex or his family—and everyone was warned not to misuse this apology for personal gain.