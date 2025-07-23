Family on last journey with mother's ashes robbed on train India Jul 23, 2025

Devendra Inani, a BJP leader from Indore, caught a man trying to steal a bag with his mother's ashes during an overnight train ride to Haridwar.

The attempted theft happened around 4am between Morena and Agra Cantt, with the thief sneaking in from another compartment.

The bag also held the ashes of three other family members.

Passengers managed to catch the thief in the act, and two empty purses were later found in the washroom.