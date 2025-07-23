Family on last journey with mother's ashes robbed on train
Devendra Inani, a BJP leader from Indore, caught a man trying to steal a bag with his mother's ashes during an overnight train ride to Haridwar.
The attempted theft happened around 4am between Morena and Agra Cantt, with the thief sneaking in from another compartment.
The bag also held the ashes of three other family members.
Passengers managed to catch the thief in the act, and two empty purses were later found in the washroom.
Accused tossed phone out of train
The accused was handed over to Government Railway Police at Agra Cantt, who are checking his background while investigating if he tossed a passenger's phone out of the train.
One passenger stayed back to file an FIR about his missing phone.
Despite all this, Inani's family made it safely to Haridwar and performed their mother's immersion rites as planned.