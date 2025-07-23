Delhi woman arrested for murdering husband, covering it up as suicide
Farzana Khan, 29, was arrested in Delhi's Nihal Vihar for allegedly murdering her husband, Mohammed Shahid, also known as Irfan, (32), and trying to pass it off as a suicide.
She reportedly stabbed him three times and told police he took his own life due to gambling debts.
But a postmortem showed one wound couldn't have been self-inflicted, confirming it was homicide.
Farzana was apprehended on Tuesday, July 22, 2023.
Evidence of premeditation found
Police grew suspicious after Shahid's brother reported Khan's version of events.
A closer look at her phone revealed searches about using sleeping pills to kill and deleted chats—hinting at premeditation.
When confronted with this evidence, Khan confessed, saying she was unhappy with Shahid's gambling habits and their relationship, and admitted to an affair with his cousin.
