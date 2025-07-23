Delhi woman arrested for murdering husband, covering it up as suicide India Jul 23, 2025

Farzana Khan, 29, was arrested in Delhi's Nihal Vihar for allegedly murdering her husband, Mohammed Shahid, also known as Irfan, (32), and trying to pass it off as a suicide.

She reportedly stabbed him three times and told police he took his own life due to gambling debts.

But a postmortem showed one wound couldn't have been self-inflicted, confirming it was homicide.

Farzana was apprehended on Tuesday, July 22, 2023.