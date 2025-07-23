Next Article
India to have CISO in every city to combat cybercrime
India is set to have a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in every city, aiming to fight the spread of private photos and videos shared online without consent.
This move follows a court case where a woman's intimate videos were leaked by an ex-partner, pushing the government to act on digital privacy.
Efforts to make internet safer, especially for women
The new CISOs will focus on stopping cyber threats and making the internet safer, especially for women.
The government is also working on clear rules so harmful content can be taken down for good, with tech like PhotoDNA helping keep it from popping up again.
Officials say these steps show a real commitment to protecting people's rights online and making sure victims get support.