Woman arrested for murdering husband in Delhi
Farzana Khan, 29, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Mohammed Shahid, also known as Irfan, 32, in Nihal Vihar, Delhi, on July 20.
Police say she stabbed him and tried to pass it off as a suicide linked to his gambling debts, but inconsistencies in her story raised suspicions.
Postmortem, phone search history reveal shocking details
A postmortem revealed three stab wounds—one impossible to self-inflict—confirming homicide.
Farzana's phone showed searches about using sleeping pills and deleting chats.
When questioned, she admitted to the murder, citing frustration with their marriage, Shahid's gambling losses, sexual dissatisfaction, and an affair with his cousin.
She was taken into custody on July 22 as police continue looking into the case's background and motives.