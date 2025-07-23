Woman arrested for murdering husband in Delhi

Postmortem, phone search history reveal shocking details

A postmortem revealed three stab wounds—one impossible to self-inflict—confirming homicide.

Farzana's phone showed searches about using sleeping pills and deleting chats.

When questioned, she admitted to the murder, citing frustration with their marriage, Shahid's gambling losses, sexual dissatisfaction, and an affair with his cousin.

She was taken into custody on July 22 as police continue looking into the case's background and motives.