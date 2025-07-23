Next Article
Law college rape case: Accused's lawyer says he's being pressured
A Kolkata court is calling out the government for not acting on at least 12 earlier molestation complaints against Monojit Mishra, one of the main accused in the recent law college rape case.
Mishra and three others remain in custody, with his lawyer saying he's being pressured to confess and asking for better jail conditions plus proper legal access, including permission to meet Mishra in jail for two hours.
Two more people arrested
Two more people—Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee—have been arrested as part of the ongoing probe into the June 25 incident.
The Detective Department has taken over to speed things up, while prosecutors say a chargesheet is on its way and trial proceedings will start soon.