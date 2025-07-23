Law college rape case: Accused's lawyer says he's being pressured India Jul 23, 2025

A Kolkata court is calling out the government for not acting on at least 12 earlier molestation complaints against Monojit Mishra, one of the main accused in the recent law college rape case.

Mishra and three others remain in custody, with his lawyer saying he's being pressured to confess and asking for better jail conditions plus proper legal access, including permission to meet Mishra in jail for two hours.