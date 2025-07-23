Next Article
Main suspect in Patna hospital shooting arrested in Kolkata
The main suspect behind the Paras Hospital shooting in Patna, Tauseef Khan (also known as Badshah), has been caught in Kolkata.
He tried to hide by changing his look, but police tracked him down using CCTV footage, FASTag, and toll data.
Cousin and 2 caretakers also arrested
Khan's cousin Nishu and two caretakers were also picked up and brought back to Patna with him.
Police later arrested three more people linked to the case and recovered firearms from them, moving the investigation forward.