Vikas Barala, son of ex-BJP leader, appointed Haryana AAG

Barala is currently on trial in Chandigarh for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct an IAS officer's daughter back in 2017—a case that drew national attention. Despite these ongoing charges, he'll now represent Haryana in major court cases, including at the Supreme Court .

Appointment raises questions about filling of such roles

His appointment while still facing serious criminal charges has sparked criticism and debate over how such roles are filled.

Many are questioning if it's right to give someone with an active trial such a key legal job.

Neither Vikas nor his father has commented publicly so far.