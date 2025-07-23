Next Article
Delhi offers ₹50L prize to retrofit old diesel trucks
Delhi just dropped a big incentive—₹50 lakh—for anyone who can invent a way to retrofit old diesel trucks so they meet cleaner BS-VI standards.
This is part of the city's push to keep polluting BS-IV diesel vehicles out from November 1.
If your idea gets picked, you'll get ₹5 lakh to start, but the grand prize only goes to tech that passes strict national testing.
Delhi's Industrial Ideathon 2025
Alongside the truck challenge, Delhi is launching Industrial Ideathon 2025 this August.
Student teams are invited to pitch fresh ideas for logistics, tech, and MSME sectors—so if you've got a smart solution or just want your voice heard in policy-making, this could be your moment.