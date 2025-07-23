Delhi offers ₹50L prize to retrofit old diesel trucks India Jul 23, 2025

Delhi just dropped a big incentive—₹50 lakh—for anyone who can invent a way to retrofit old diesel trucks so they meet cleaner BS-VI standards.

This is part of the city's push to keep polluting BS-IV diesel vehicles out from November 1.

If your idea gets picked, you'll get ₹5 lakh to start, but the grand prize only goes to tech that passes strict national testing.