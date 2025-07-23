Next Article
Stalking case on Vikas Barala, BJP leader's son: AG appointment
Vikas Barala, who is still on trial for stalking and attempted abduction, has just been named assistant advocate general by the Haryana government.
He's the son of former BJP state chief Subhash Barala.
Even with his court case ongoing, Vikas will represent Haryana in major legal matters in Delhi—including at the Supreme Court.
Vikas is 1 of 7 new law officers
Vikas is one of seven new law officers joining Haryana's legal cell in Delhi, as part of a wider push to expand the team (96 appointments in total).
His criminal trial in Chandigarh—over an incident from 2017—continues on August 2.
So far, Vikas hasn't commented publicly about either his appointment or the charges against him.